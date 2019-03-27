UK PM May: I can deliver Brexit if lawmakers back my deal this week

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told lawmakers on Wednesday that she could fulfill her pledge to take Britain out of the European Union if they backed her divorce deal this week.

The government has said it will only bring the twice-defeated deal back to parliament for another vote if it believes it will be successful. The EU agreed to delay Brexit until May 22 if parliament agrees the deal this week.

“We can guarantee delivering on Brexit if, this week, he and others in this house supports the deal,” May told a lawmaker in parliament on Wednesday when he questioned the delay to Brexit.

She said other options would lead to delay, to uncertainty and risked never delivering Brexit.