UK PM May says Brexit compromise with Labour will not be easy

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Reaching a Brexit compromise with the opposition Labour Party will not be easy but both sides need to work together to deliver Brexit, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

The European Union has agreed to delay Brexit by six months while May seeks to reach an agreement with Labour to get her exit deal approved by parliament.

“This is not the normal way of British politics ... Reaching an agreement will not be easy, because to be successful it will require both sides to make compromises,” May told parliament.

“But however challenging it may be politically, I profoundly believe that in this unique situation where the House is deadlocked, it is incumbent on both front benches to seek to work together to deliver what the British people voted for.” (Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)