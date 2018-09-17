UK PM May says parliament will vote to back possible Brexit deal

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said the British parliament will vote to back any Brexit deal she strikes with the European Union and it would not be possible to achieve a better deal.

“When we come to it, I think parliament will vote for a deal because people will see the importance of a deal that maintains a good trading relationship with the EU ... but gives us the freedom to take the benefits and opportunities of Brexit,” she told BBC in an interview aired on Monday.

Asked would what happen if the deal were rejected, she said: “Do we really think ... we’ve been through this negotiation we get to the point where we’ve agreed a deal that if parliaments was to say no go back and get a better one, do you really think the European Union is going to give a better deal at that point.” (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)