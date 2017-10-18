FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM May says preparing for all Brexit scenarios
#Market News
October 18, 2017 / 11:36 AM / in 4 days

UK PM May says preparing for all Brexit scenarios

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday Britain was working to win the best possible deal for when it leaves the European Union but that government had to plan for every eventuality, including exiting without a deal.

Asked in parliament whether the government was contemplating a no-deal Brexit which critics say could plunge Britain into economic uncertainty, May said: “It would be irresponsible of government not to prepare for all possible scenarios. That’s exactly what we are doing.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)

