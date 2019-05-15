UK PM May says she will not pay for EU market access after Brexit

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Britain will not pay for access to the European Union’s market after it has left the bloc, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

May’s government has been holding talks with the opposition Labour Party aimed at finding a way forward on Brexit, and she is under pressure from her party not to give in to Labour’s demand to agree to a customs union with the EU after Brexit.

Asked by Conservative lawmaker Nigel Evans if Britain would have to pay to stay in a customs union with the EU, May said: “In leaving the European Union we will end free movement, restore full control over our immigration policy, open up new trading opportunities around the world and end the days of sending vast payments to the European Union.”

“We will not pay for market access,” she added. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)