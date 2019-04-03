Market News
April 3, 2019 / 11:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK PM May sees areas of agreement with Labour opposition on Brexit

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May, speaking ahead of talks with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to find a compromise on leaving the European Union, said on Wednesday there were several areas of agreement between them.

“There are actually a number of areas we agree on in relation to Brexit ... what we want to do now is to find a way forward that can command the support of this House and deliver on Brexit,” May told parliament.

She listed a desire to protect jobs, to leave the EU with a deal and to end free movement as some of the areas of agreement. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

