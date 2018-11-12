UK PM May's spokesman: We expect cabinet to back PM on Brexit

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman on Monday said he expected cabinet ministers to keep backing their leader on Brexit, and that they would be called to a meeting to discuss an EU exit deal as and when there was something to talk about.

The spokesman also told reporters that negotiations with the European Union were ongoing, with negotiators working into the early hours, but that substantial issues relating to Northern Ireland remain. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)