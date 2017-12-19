FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 19, 2017 / 1:11 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

UK's May says Britain should be able to set its own rules after Brexit - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May told ministers on Tuesday Britain should be able to set its own rules after leaving the European Union, her spokesman told reporters after a cabinet meeting where May presented her long-term aims for upcoming Brexit talks.

“The PM said it was clear what the cabinet’s objective is: a deal which secures the best possible trading terms with the EU, enables the UK to set rules that are right for our situation and facilitates ambitious third-country trade deals,” the spokesman said. (Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

