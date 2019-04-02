Market News
April 2, 2019 / 10:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK's May will set out future steps before next week's EU summit - spokesman

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will set out how Britain wants to proceed with its departure from the European Union before a summit of the bloc’s leaders on April 10 begins, her spokesman said on Tuesday.

May is under pressure to either get her Brexit deal passed by the British parliament - something she has failed to do three times - or come up with an alternative strategy before the meeting next week. The EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, said Britain now faced three remaining options: accept the deal, pursue a no deal Brexit or face a long delay.

“Certainly I think you would expect us to be setting out what we want to achieve in advance of the summit beginning but there is no fixed deadline I am aware of,” the spokesman said.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James

