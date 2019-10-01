No confidence vote in UK PM Johnson unlikely until after EU summit - McDonnell

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s main opposition Labour Party is unlikely to push for a no confidence vote in the government until after a European Union summit later this month, according to John McDonnell, the second most powerful figure in the party.

McDonnell said his party would hold off so that 21 former Conservative lawmakers could see whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson can secure a revised Brexit deal with the EU at the summit on Oct 17-18, and if he fails, if he will then abide by a law passed by parliament forcing him to delay a departure.

“You have to go at the pace of the coalition,” McDonnell told reporters. “A large number of people among the 21 Conservatives will obviously want to see whether Boris Johnson brings back a deal of some sort and, secondly, has he then submitted some application for extension.” (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Michael Holden)