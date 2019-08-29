UK opposition Labour Party tells PM Johnson: 'Bring it on'

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The finance chief of Britain’s main opposition Labour Party said they are still open to calling a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government and would welcome the chance of a general election.

Johnson’s government on Thursday challenged opponents of Brexit in parliament to collapse the government or change the law if they wanted to thwart Britain’s exit from the European Union.

“Let me make it absolutely clear, and this is a personal message to Boris Johnson: ‘Bring it on’,” John McDonnell said after a speech in London. (Reporting By William James; editing by Andrew MacAskill)