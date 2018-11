LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s work and pensions minister Esther McVey quit Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet, the second senior minister to resign on Thursday over a Brexit deal agreed between London and Brussels.

“The deal you put before the Cabinet yesterday does not honour the result of the referendum”, McVey wrote in a letter to May. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Sara Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)