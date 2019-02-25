UK says confident medicines supply to be uninterrupted in no-deal Brexit

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The British government said on Monday that it was confident that the supply of medicines and medical products should be uninterrupted if the country leaves the European Union without a deal on March 29.

The Department of Health and Social Care said it had put in place various measures to minimise disruption, including securing extra freight capacity, stockpiling, and making changes to regulatory requirements.

“We are confident that, if everyone – including suppliers, freight companies, our international partners, and the health and care system – does what they need to do, the supply of medicines and medical products should be uninterrupted in the event of exiting the EU without a deal,” the department said.