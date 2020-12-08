Political way through? UK PM Johnson will see in Brussels meeting

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks near Downing Street, in London, Britain, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to see if they could find “a political way” through the disagreements in trade talks, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

“He has agreed to meet with the European Commission President in person ... to see if there is that political way through,” the spokesman said, adding that as yet no plans had been agreed for their meeting.