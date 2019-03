LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is on her way to a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Strasbourg later on Monday to discuss her hopes for a revised Brexit deal, a UK government official said.

“(The meeting) means there is basis for a further face-to-face discussion as part of the talks,” the official said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper Writing by Elisabeth O’Leary Editing by William Schomberg)