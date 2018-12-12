Britain's exit agreement will not be changed - Merkel

BERLIN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - None of the remaining 27 members of the European Union have any intention of modifying the exit agreement reached between the bloc and Britain, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told parliament on Wednesday.
“We have no intention of changing the exit agreement,” Merkel told a session of the German parliament held to discuss the upcoming Brussels summit of EU leaders. “That is the common position of the member states.”
Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Martin