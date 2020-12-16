EU prefers trade deal with Britain but prepared either way, says Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a session of the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union would prefer to agree a trade deal with Britain but is prepared for all scenarios, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

“There has been progress but no breakthrough,” Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament, adding that talks between Britain and the European Commission would continue until the end of the week.