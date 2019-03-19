Merkel says she will fight to last minute for orderly Brexit

BERLIN, March 19 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she would fight for an orderly Brexit right up until Britain’s planned departure from the European Union on March 29.

“I will fight until the last minute of the time to March 29 for an orderly exit. We haven’t got a lot of time for that, but still some days,” Merkel said during a question and answer session at a conference in Berlin.

Asked if she would be prepared to grant Britain a delay to Brexit, Merkel replied: "It is close to my heart that we have very good relations with Britain even after it leaves the European Union."