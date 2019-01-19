Merkel says to work hard for a Brexit deal

BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she would do all she could to make sure Britain leaves the European Union with an agreement and that London should remain a close partner of the bloc even after it has left.

“I will work until the very last day to get a solution with a deal for Britain’s exit from the EU and I will work towards having the best relationship,” Merkel said at a conservative party event, adding Germany respected Britain’s decision to leave.