August 21, 2019 / 5:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Merkel: Solution to Irish 'backstop' possible in 30 days

BERLIN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested on Wednesday that Britain and the EU could find a solution to the sticking point of the Irish backstop in the next 30 days, a possible signal she was willing to compromise with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“The backstop has always been a fall-back option until this issue is solved and one knows how one wants to do that,” Merkel said before talks with Johnson. “It was said we will probably find a solution in two years. But we could also find one in the next 30 days, why not?” (Reporting by Joseph Nasr Editing by Michael Nienaber)

