Merkel welcomes draft Brexit deal, says EU must now examine it

BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday welcomed a draft agreement on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union put together by negotiators and said Britain and other EU members now had to finalise it.

“Firstly, I am very happy that after long negotiations which were not easy, a proposal has been pulled together,” she told reporters at a news conference, adding that now both Britain and other EU members would examine and discuss it. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers Editing by Michelle Martin)