Still time for Brexit solution, says Merkel

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - There is still time to find a solution to the impasse on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union, due on March 29, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in Japan on Tuesday.

“From a political point of view, there is still time. That should be used, used by all sides. But for this it would be very important to know what exactly the British side envisages in terms of its relationship with the EU,” Merkel said in Tokyo.