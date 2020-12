European Council President Charles Michel delivers a speech during the Climate Ambition Summit 2020 video conference meeting to mark the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement on climate change, in Brussels on December 12, 2020 Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - European Council President Charles Michel on Sunday welcomed the decision of Britain and the European Union to continue with negotiations on a Brexit trade deal.

Michel, who chairs European Union summits, told France Inter Radio: “We must do all we can for a deal to be made possible. We must support a good deal.”