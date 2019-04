BRUSSELS, April 10 (Reuters) - Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said it remained unclear whether Britain would receive an extension on the deadline for its withdrawal from the bloc ahead of a meeting of EU leaders on Wednesday to discuss Brexit.

“It is not certain there will be a delay,” Michel told reporters in Brussels. “And it is not certain what that would mean.” (Reporting by Bart Meijer in Brussels Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel Editing by Phil Blenkinsop)