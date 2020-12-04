EU still negotiating with UK - top official

BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The European Union is still negotiating a trade deal with Britain, the chairman of the bloc’s group of national leaders said on Friday morning.

European Council President Charles Michel said the next few days will show what comes next and the 27 leaders meeting remotely on Dec. 10-11 will take a position on the latest developments, as a deal on future relations between the EU and Britain hangs in the balance.

“It’s unfortunate that it took longer than planned, but we’re still currently negotiating,” Michel told a news conference. “We’ll see over the next few days what the next steps are at this point in the negotiations.” (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Hugh Lawson)