BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union wants a post-Brexit deal with the United Kingdom but not at any cost, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday after talking to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“The EU prefers a deal, but not at any cost,” Michel said on Twitter. “Time for the UK to put its cards on the table.”