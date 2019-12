BRUSSELS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The European Union will insist on guarantees of a level-playing field in any agreement on future ties with Britain after Brexit, the chairman of EU leaders said on Friday.

“The vote in the House of Commons is an important step in the Article 50 ratification process,” Michel said in a tweet, referring to the article of EU law governing a country’s exit.

“A level playing field remains a must for any future relationship.” (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)