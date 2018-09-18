FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 12:25 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

UK Mini plant maintenance shutdown moved to just after Brexit in case of no deal

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW said it will move the annual maintenance shutdown period for its British Mini plant to just after Britain is due to leave the European Union in April, in case there is no Brexit deal.

“As a responsible organisation, we have scheduled next year’s annual maintenance period at MINI Plant Oxford to start on 1 April, when the UK exits the EU, to minimise the risk of any possible short-term parts-supply disruption in the event of a no-deal Brexit,” BMW said in a statement on Tuesday.

“While we believe this worst case scenario is an unlikely outcome, we have to plan for it.”

Britain is due to the leave the EU on March 29. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

