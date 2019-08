HELSINKI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dutch Foreign Minister Stephan Blok said that serious talks took place in Brussels between the EU and Britain on Wednesday but that the sides have not managed to bridge divisions on Brexit terms.

“We are not there yet,” Blok said, adding that a no-deal Brexit was not in the interest of Britain or the European Union. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska Editing by Andrew Heavens)