Barnier's comments offer misleading representation of Britain's position, says PM's spokesman

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Comments made by the EU’s chief negotiator on Britain’s position on talks on a future relationship offer a misleading representation of the government’s proposals, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday. “Michel Barnier’s comments are a misleading representation of our proposals, aimed at deflecting scrutiny from the EU’s own positions, which are unrealistic, and unprecedented,” said the spokesman.

“For our part, we have been consistently clear that we’re seeking a relationship that respects our sovereignty and which has a free trade agreement at its core, similar to those the EU already agreed with like minded countries.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James; editing by Alistair Smout)