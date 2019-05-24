May's resignation increases risk of no-deal Brexit - Moody's

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Britain is at increased risk of a no-deal Brexit and a further slowdown in growth after Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation on Friday, credit ratings agency Moody’s said.

“The uncertainty around Brexit is clearly credit negative, weighing on investment and hiring decisions and ultimately growth. The prime minister’s resignation also increases the risk of a no-deal Brexit,” Moody’s lead UK sovereign analyst Sarah Carlson said. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)