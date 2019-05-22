Former Conservative minister asks PM May to consider delaying Brexit deal vote

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Conservative former-minister Nicky Morgan on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Theresa May to consider delaying a vote on her Brexit deal from early June in order to allow more time to seek a compromise.

May appealed to lawmakers to get behind the Withdrawal Agreement Bill to enact her deal, but the prospects of it passing look slim after both rebels in her own party and opposition lawmakers lined up to criticise it.

“Please can I ask the prime minister to reflect very carefully on whether it should be put to parliament because the consequences of it not being passed are very serious,” Morgan said to May in parliament, adding that she would “probably” vote for it herself.

“If she really wants to heal the divisions, to get on with it, I would ask her to reflect very seriously about this bill not being put to parliament in early June and being allowed more compromise, more time being taken.” (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James)