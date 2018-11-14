"Strong chance" Scotland minister will quit over Brexit - PoliticsHome

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - There is a “very strong chance” that Scotland Secretary David Mundell will resign over Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, the editor of PoliticsHome.com said on Wednesday without citing sources.

Mundell was among 13 Scottish Conservatives to sign a letter to May saying she needed to deliver “complete control” over domestic fishing waters, adding that Britain must leave the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy after December 2020. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Alistair Smout, editing by David Milliken)