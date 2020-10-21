Britain says trade talks with EU to resume this week

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Britain and the EU will resume negotiations on a trade deal later this week a spokesperson from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said on Wednesday following a call chief negotiators from both sides.

“On the basis of that conversation we are ready to welcome the EU team to London to resume negotiations later this week,” the spokesperson said. “We have jointly agreed a set of principles for handling this intensified phase of talks.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, William James and Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)