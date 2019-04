AMSTERDAM, April 5 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday that Britain’s request to delay Brexit until June 30 needs to be clarified before or at a summit of European leaders next week.

“Theresa May’s letter raises many questions, which need to be discussed”, Rutte told reporters. “We hope for more clarity from London before next Wednesday.” (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)