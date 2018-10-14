FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 14, 2018 / 9:45 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

No deal Brexit would not be a disaster, says boss of UK's Next

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A so-called no deal Brexit would not be a disaster for Britain, but it is not the preferred result of talks to leave the European Union for British clothing chain Next, its chief executive, Simon Wolfson, said on Sunday.

In an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr show, Wolfson also urged Britain to properly prepare for the country leaving without a deal, saying only with those kind of preparations could the government win a good deal with the EU. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.