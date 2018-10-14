No deal Brexit would not be a disaster, says boss of UK's Next

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A so-called no deal Brexit would not be a disaster for Britain, but it is not the preferred result of talks to leave the European Union for British clothing chain Next, its chief executive, Simon Wolfson, said on Sunday.

In an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr show, Wolfson also urged Britain to properly prepare for the country leaving without a deal, saying only with those kind of preparations could the government win a good deal with the EU. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Mark Potter)