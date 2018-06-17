UK PM May pledges 20 bln pound post-Brexit healthcare boost - LBC radio

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May announced plans on Sunday to increase spending on healthcare by 20 billion pounds annually by 2023/24, funded by money no longer spent on membership of the European Union and increased taxation.

“By the end of five years, in 2023/24, the NHS (National Health Service) will be getting 20 billion pounds more in real terms that year, than it is today,” May told LBC Radio in an interview, confirming overnight media reports.

“We take the advantage that we’ve got of the money we’re no longer sending to the European Union, but also in putting the amount of money we want to put into the NHS for the future, I think we do have to look at contributing more.” (Reporting by William James Editing by Clarence Fernandez)