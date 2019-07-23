Northern Ireland's DUP says it will back new UK government under Johnson

BELFAST, July 23 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party’s 10 members of parliament will continue to support Britain’s government after Boris Johnson takes over as prime minister, DUP leader Arlene Foster confirmed on Tuesday.

“The Confidence & Supply Agreement between the Conservative Party and the Democratic Unionist Party remains,” Foster said in a statement, adding that the two parties would hold a scheduled review of the agreement ahead of the beginning of a new parliamentary session.

Foster said she had spoken with Johnson and congratulated him and that she expected him to visit Northern Ireland soon. (Reporting by Ian Graham and Conor Humphries Editing by Gareth Jones)