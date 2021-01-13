Only "teething problems" in Britain-Northern Ireland trade, says PM Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday there were teething problems in trade between Britain and its province of Northern Ireland but that goods were flowing effectively and in normal volumes.

“Goods are flowing effectively and in normal volumes between Great Britain and Northern Ireland ... There are teething problems .... but I can confirm ... that if there are problems that we believe are disproportionate then we will have no hesitation in invoking Article 16,” he told parliament.

Article 16 of the Northern Irish protocol, which covers post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, details so-called safeguard measures, which allow either party to take unilateral measures if there is an unexpected negative effect arising from the agreement.