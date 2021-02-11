UK disappointed by EU response to N.Ireland row, says PM's spokesman

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Britain is disappointed the EU failed to acknowledge the “shock and anger” felt in Northern Ireland after the bloc triggered emergency Brexit powers in a COVID-19 vaccine row, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Thursday.

Asked about a letter sent by European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic rejecting most of Britain’s demands for changes to the Brexit deal, the spokesman said: “We’ve set out the issues that we want to see addressed.”

“It is disappointing that the Commission has failed to acknowledge the shock and anger felt across the community in Northern Ireland from its decision to trigger article 16 and the need to take urgent steps to restore confidence as a result,” he said, adding that Michael Gove, the British minister in charge of the Brexit deal, would raise the issues at a meeting with Sefcovic later on Thursday. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James)