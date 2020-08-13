UK PM Johnson: We want EU deal, but not at any cost

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin he was he was determined to reach a trade deal with the European union, but would not bend on the issue of level playing-field commitments.

“He underlined ... that the UK was not willing to make level playing-field commitments that went beyond those normally found in a Free Trade Agreement, such as the EU’s agreement with Canada,” a spokesman for Johnson said in a statement following the meeting in Northern Ireland. (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)