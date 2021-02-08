UK, EU need a reset after threat to N.Ireland trade, says UK's Gove

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union need a reset after a threat by the bloc to bypass safeguards to ensure no return to a hard border between the British province of Northern Ireland and Ireland eroded trust, minister Michael Gove said on Monday.

Last month ties between the two sides were tested when the EU announced its plans for export controls on vaccines to include triggering an emergency clause in an earlier Brexit deal. The bloc swiftly reversed position.

“It was a moment when trust was eroded, when damage was done and where movement is required in order to ensure that we have an appropriate reset,” Gove told a parliamentary committee. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden)