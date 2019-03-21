DUP no closer to backing PM's Brexit deal - lawmaker

DUBLIN, March 21 (Reuters) - The Northern Ireland party that props up British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government is not yet any closer to backing her Brexit divorce agreement as talks between the sides continue, its Brexit spokesman said on Thursday.

“No, we’re not yet. We will however continue to talk to the prime minister because we think it is our duty to try and undo some of the damage included in the withdrawal agreement,” the Democratic Unionist Party’s Sammy Wilson told Irish broadcaster RTE when asked if they were any closer to backing the deal.

“But we have made it quite clear that unless there is a legal means by which Northern Ireland would not be treated differently from the United Kingdom, not just assurances or promises but acting legislation, we will not be supporting the withdrawal agreement.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra)