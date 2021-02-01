N.Ireland suspends some port checks over staff safety concerns

DUBLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s agriculture department temporarily suspended some post-Brexit checks at Larne and Belfast ports on Monday, a spokesman said, after a local council withdrew staff over concerns for their safety.

The new checks between Northern Ireland and other parts of the United Kingdom have stirred tensions among some pro-British unionists. The council whose staff inspected goods at Larne said an upsurge in “sinister and menacing behaviour” included the appearance of graffiti describing port staff as “targets.”

The agriculture department suspended physical inspections of products of animal origin at the two ports but said that documentary checks will continue. Northern Irish police said they planned to increase patrols at ports. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)