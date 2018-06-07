Northern Ireland's DUP says British backstop plan a step forward

DUBLIN, June 7 (Reuters) - The Northern Irish DUP party that supports Britain’s minority government welcomed Prime Minister Theresa May’s backstop plan for the Irish border on Thursday as a positive step forward.

“As we exit the EU, we must ensure there is no new border in the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and our greatest market in Great Britain,” DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds said in a statement, referring to the Democratic Unionist Party’s “red line” that the province must not to be treated differently from the rest of the UK.

“The backstop in the technical report issued today applies to the entire United Kingdom - that is positive and a step forward,” he added. “It is another demonstration of the Prime Minister’s commitment to the Union. The previously proposed annexation of Northern Ireland was totally unacceptable. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Stephen Addison)