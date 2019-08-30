Bonds News
August 30, 2019 / 10:52 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Northern Irish court sets Sept. 6 for challenge to parliament suspension

1 Min Read

BELFAST, Aug 30 (Reuters) - A legal challenge seeking to place an interim block on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s order to suspend parliament will be heard in a Northern Irish court next week, a judge said on Friday.

At a hearing in Belfast’s High Court, Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan set Sept. 6 for the presentation of legal argument on the interim injunction that is being sought by a rights activist seeking to have the suspension reversed. (Reporting by Ian Graham, writing by Padraic Halpin in Dublin; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below