May 16, 2018 / 10:36 AM / in 2 hours

UK Northern Ireland minister says there will be no new cameras on the border after Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s Northern Ireland minister Karen Bradley said on Wednesday that there will be no new cameras on the border on the island of Ireland after Brexit.

Some supporters of leaving the EU favour a streamlined customs arrangement now known as “max fac” — maximum facilitation. Under this proposal, traders on an approved list or “trusted traders” would be able to cross borders freely with the aid of automated technology.

“We are committed to no new physical infrastructure at the border, no new checks or controls at the border,” Bradley said.

“We have said there will no ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras, no new cameras, we have been clear that there will be no new physical infrastructure.” (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Alistair Smout)

