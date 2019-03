LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - If Britain cannot get a Brexit divorce deal approved by parliament, it should not be afraid of leaving without a deal, Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said on Friday.

“If we can get the deal through as I hope we still will, we will now need a short, technical extension, but if not we shouldn’t be afraid to leave with no deal,” Barclay told the BBC. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)