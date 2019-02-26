UK government sees businesses, individuals unready for no-deal Brexit

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s government sees little sign that most businesses or individuals are prepared for the risks of a possible no-deal Brexit, according to a long-awaited analysis published on Tuesday.

Neither businesses nor the public saw a no-deal Brexit as a credible scenario, something that could heighten the disruption if it takes place, the government said.

“Despite communications from the Government, there is little evidence that businesses are preparing in earnest for a no deal scenario, and evidence indicates that readiness of small and medium-sized enterprises in particular is low,” the analysis said. (Reporting by Andy Bruce and Alistair Smout)