March 13, 2019 / 2:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Conservatives to be allowed free vote on managed 'no deal' proposal -PM May's spokesman

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Lawmakers from Britain’s governing Conservatives will be allowed to vote according to their conscience rather than along party lines on a proposal for a managed ‘no deal’ Brexit on Wednesday, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said.

However, the spokesman said Conservatives would not be given a so-called free vote on another proposal, put forward by Conservative lawmaker Caroline Spelman, which seeks to rule out a ‘no deal’ Brexit in any circumstance. (Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

